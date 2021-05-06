New F9 Video Proves Vin Diesel's Fast And Furious Series Loves Destroying Real Cars

Normal people look at cars and see different things. Be it a status symbol, a way to work, or the ultimate key to personal freedom, there’s many ways to appreciate the automobile. For almost 20 years, Universal and the folks behind Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious series have had their own unique way of looking at cars. And as you see in the latest video promoting F9, they basically look at real cars the same way anyone would look at toy cars: fast, flexible, and oh so easy to destroy.