Halle Berry Channeling Her Catwoman Days With New Catsuit

Really though, get you some animal print that makes you look as good as Halle Berry. If I looked that nice in a bodysuit, I probably would have celebrated Cinco de Mayo more thoroughly as well. The actress, set to star in the upcoming film Moonfall from Roland Emmerich, makes no bones about the fitness-related work she has put in and continues to put in to prep and do most of her stunts for roles including the recent John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. The 54-year-old actress shares how she puts in the work on the regular and I wouldn't call her workouts something capable for beginners: