Marvel Fans Are Obsessed With Angelina Jolie's Badass Moment In First Eternals Footage

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, and Phase Four will introduce a slew of new characters. This is especially true for Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, which has a stellar cast of talent attached. Chief among them is Angelina Jolie as Thena, and fans are obsessed with her badass moment from the first footage.

Despite being originally meant to hit theaters last fall, fans are still waiting for the first full trailer from Eternals. While this has yet to be dropped, some limited footage was released in a Marvel video encouraging fans to return to theaters. In it Angelina Jolie’s Thena is shown whipping around one of her signature energy weapons, and fans collectively went wild. As one person put it,