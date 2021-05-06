news

Marvel Fans Are Obsessed With Angelina Jolie's Badass Moment In First Eternals Footage

Angelina Jolie in Eternals
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, and Phase Four will introduce a slew of new characters. This is especially true for Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, which has a stellar cast of talent attached. Chief among them is Angelina Jolie as Thena, and fans are obsessed with her badass moment from the first footage.

Despite being originally meant to hit theaters last fall, fans are still waiting for the first full trailer from Eternals. While this has yet to be dropped, some limited footage was released in a Marvel video encouraging fans to return to theaters. In it Angelina Jolie’s Thena is shown whipping around one of her signature energy weapons, and fans collectively went wild. As one person put it,

While the Eternals footage might have been limited, that didn’t make it any less impactful. The internet quickly went ablaze, as fans dissected every limited frame and created their own unique theories about what the movie might entail. And moviegoers also went wild over Angelina Jolie’s upcoming entry into the MCU.

The MCU has been dominating pop culture for a while now, so fans naturally have certain actors that they’d like to see join. Given Angelina Jolie’s various action flicks, she seems like a perfect choice. Someone tweeted,

Angelina Jolie has been a mega-star for the majority of her career, becoming a well-respected actress-director in the process. There are plenty of folks who stan Jolie, and are going gaga over her Eternals appearance.

Chloé Zhao assembled a particularly strong cast for Eternals, which will also mark the most diverse cast in the MCU. Angelina Jolie is joined by the likes of Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Bryan Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan, and Kit Harrington. But there are plenty of folks who are invested in the mysterious project because of Jolie’s involvement, posting:

Given how many stories are being told in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plenty of A-list talent has been recruited to join in on the fun. Names like Kurt Russell, Glenn Close, Samuel L. Jackson, and Cate Blanchett have all joined. And it seems that Angelina Jolie was an excellent choice for Then, as one fan said,

Aside from being an accomplished actor and director, Angelina Jolie is still known as a sex symbol by many. And it seems that seeing her in full Marvel action got some folks particularly titillated. Check it out below.

Clearly anticipation for Eternals is high, especially after director Chloé Zhao swept Awards Season and took home multiple Oscars for Nomadland. And while we still have to wait for a full trailer, this first footage showed how Zhao has brought her visual sensibility to the MCU. Plus, it featured a few solid shots of miss Angelina Jolie.

Eternals is currently set to arrive in theaters on November 5th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Chloé Zhao: 7 Things To Know About The Nomadland Director
