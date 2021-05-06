John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Are Allegedly Locked In A Quiet Place 2 Pay Dispute

But it’s unclear if Paramount will be able to profit solely off of A Quiet Place Part II’s box office earnings in the age of coronavirus, hence the additional incentive for fans to wait a month and a half and pay for a Paramount+ subscription to see the movie. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are reportedly “worried” that this decision will mean less money in their backend paychecks for the movie. The couple, along with one of the movie’s other producers, Michael Bay, have been seeking compensation for this decision, but Paramount declined it.