Mark Wahlberg Revealed How He Gained 20 Lbs In 3 Weeks And Now I’ve Lost My Appetite

So much for my belief that Mark Wahlberg just got to sit on the couch and eat cheeseburgers and drink beer to gain the wait. That at least would be fun but this all sounds like, work. While regular workouts certainly get your metabolism up so that Wahlberg is going to want to eat more than what's usual for most people, 7,000 calories is a lot for anybody. At a certain point food just probably doesn't become fun anymore, and food should always be fun, it's one of the few joys in life. Food and roller coasters, not necessarily in quick succession.