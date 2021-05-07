Guardians’ Dave Bautista Gets Honest About Future As Drax In The MCU

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a ton of heroes in play, but a few franchises have stood out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies are definitely in that category, and the fandom adores the motley crew of heroes. This includes Dave Bautista’s Drax the Destroyer, although the wrestler turned actor has gotten honest about his future in the MCU.