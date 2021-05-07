news

Guardians’ Dave Bautista Gets Honest About Future As Drax In The MCU

Dave Bautista in Guardians 2
Available on Disney Plus ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a ton of heroes in play, but a few franchises have stood out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies are definitely in that category, and the fandom adores the motley crew of heroes. This includes Dave Bautista’s Drax the Destroyer, although the wrestler turned actor has gotten honest about his future in the MCU.

Dave Bautista became a bonafide movie star thanks to his work in Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as his crossover moments in the Avengers movies. And while the fans would like to see him play Drax forever, Bautista has been thinking about his time in the MCU. He recently opened up about this, saying:

There were talks for a while about a Drax and Mantis film. It was really because it was James Gunn's idea. He really wanted to do a Drax and Mantis film. He laid it out to me. I thought it was such a brilliant idea, but I haven't heard any follow-up from the studio. I don't think they're very interested, or it doesn't fit into the way they have things mapped out. But other than that, no. I mean, as far as my obligations, I've got Guardians 3, and that's probably going to be the end of Drax.

Talk about FOMO. It looks like Dave Bautista’s time in the MCU might be coming to an end with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And while this could end up changing in the future, the Army of the Dead star is clear about how long his contract extends for.

Dave Bautista’s comments to Digital Spy help to show what it’s really like working within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Potential projects come and go, including a movie for Drax to star in opposite Pom Klementieff’s Mantis. And since it seems the studio passed, the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be the final appearance of Bautista as Drax.

Marvel fans can re-watch Dave Bautista’s time in the MCU so far on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Given how complicated the MCU is, especially with the addition of content on Disney+, it does make sense that certain projects would fall to the wayside. Still, a Drax/Mantis movie sounds like a bonkers idea that the fans would love. Luckily, there’s still plenty of Guardians of the Galaxy content coming for the fans.

Aside from Guardians 3 (which just got an official release date), James Gunn will be working on two other projects with the characters on Disney+. He recently finished the script for the Guardians Holiday special, and there will also be a series of animated shorts starring Baby Groot. But after that, it's unclear if the Guardians will exist in the MCU at all.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters on May 5th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

James Gunn Compares The Suicide Squad To Guardians Of The Galaxy
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Following Anthony Mackie's Captain America, 7 Other Avengers Successors We Can't Wait To See news 16h Following Anthony Mackie's Captain America, 7 Other Avengers Successors We Can't Wait To See Sarah El-Mahmoud
Watch Emma Stone Transforms Into Cruella In New Video news 19h Watch Emma Stone Transforms Into Cruella In New Video Dirk Libbey
Marvel Fans Are Obsessed With Angelina Jolie's Badass Moment In First Eternals Footage news 20h Marvel Fans Are Obsessed With Angelina Jolie's Badass Moment In First Eternals Footage Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Minamata Feb 4, 2021 Minamata Rating TBD
Marry Me Feb 11, 2022 Marry Me Rating TBD
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II May 28, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Mark Wahlberg Revealed How He Gained 20 Lbs In 3 Weeks And Now I’ve Lost My Appetite TBD Mark Wahlberg Revealed How He Gained 20 Lbs In 3 Weeks And Now I’ve Lost My Appetite Rating TBD
Westworld Creators Have A Wild New Horror Show Heading To Streaming TBD Westworld Creators Have A Wild New Horror Show Heading To Streaming Rating TBD
No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Crushing On Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer Is All Of Us TBD No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Crushing On Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer Is All Of Us Rating TBD
Why Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Will Be ‘Entirely Different,’ According to James Kennedy TBD Why Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Will Be ‘Entirely Different,’ According to James Kennedy Rating TBD
Spider-Man: No Way Home: See What Alfred Molina Could Look Like As Doctor Octopus TBD Spider-Man: No Way Home: See What Alfred Molina Could Look Like As Doctor Octopus Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information