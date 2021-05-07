After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Title Was Revealed, Lupita Nyong’o Shares Funny Video From The Set

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther was a historic win for the MCU, breaking box office records and accruing a number of Oscar nominations. The movie also broke new ground in regards to representation, and the late Chadwick Boseman became a real-life hero to many. The title for its sequel was recently revealed to be Wakanda Forever, and in response Lupita Nyong’o shared a funny video, presumably from the set of the first Black Panther.