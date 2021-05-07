news

After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Title Was Revealed, Lupita Nyong’o Shares Funny Video From The Set

Lupita's Nakia talking to Shuri
Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther was a historic win for the MCU, breaking box office records and accruing a number of Oscar nominations. The movie also broke new ground in regards to representation, and the late Chadwick Boseman became a real-life hero to many. The title for its sequel was recently revealed to be Wakanda Forever, and in response Lupita Nyong’o shared a funny video, presumably from the set of the first Black Panther.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is just one of the many stellar actors who make up Wakanda in the MCU, and fans immediately responded to her character Nakia in Black Panther. She was noticeably absent throughout Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, so fans are eager to see her finally return to the big screen. Nyong’o recently shared a fun video from the set involving the inhalation of helium. Check it out below.

I mean, how can you not love her? There’s a clear sense of friendship shared with the cast and crew of Black Panther, and you can see how much fun they had on the set of Ryan Coogler’s acclaimed blockbuster. And with Wakanda Forever in active development, it’s only a matter of time before filming begins.

The above video comes to us from Lupita Nyong’o’s personal Twitter account. In it she’s seen uttering the iconic phrase “Wakanda Forever”, which has since become the subtitle for the Black Panther sequel. While she’s said it plenty of times, the helium makes it a bit less powerful.

Chadwick Boseman’s death last summer was a shock to the general public, as the late actor kept his battle with colon cancer private. Fans wondered how Black Panther would continue without his protagonist T’Challa, and Ryan Coogler has described crafting Wakanda Forever as the most difficult thing he’s had to do professionally.

The limited information about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made it clear that it’ll be diving deep into the culture of the iconic MCU location. Fans are also expecting for another character to become the next Black Panther, with possible choices including Shuri, Okoye, and M’Baku. We'll just have to see what Ryan Coogler and company have planned.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently set to arrive in theaters on July 8th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

