The Massive Gift Sonic The Hedgehog 2's Jim Carrey Just Gave A Crew Member

Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog

Despite an early controversy regarding Sonic the Hedgehog’s design, the video game adaptation came out running and ahead with a successful release early last year. The sequel is already off to the races too with production currently underway. As the movie films in Canada, the franchise’s Doctor Robotnik, Jim Carrey, reportedly just gave away a free car to one lucky crew member for a very sweet reason.

Jim Carrey apparently held a raffle for Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s crew while filming in Vancouver. The winner was an unnamed grip, who was given a brand new Chevy Blazer RS, which are reportedly priced at just over $40,000, per TMZ. Carrey made the generous gesture to thank the crew for a job well done on the highly-anticipated sequel.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been underway since March, with James Marsden returning as Tom, Ben Schwartz voicing Sonic once again and Tika Sumpter also reportedly back as Maddie. The plot is being kept under wraps, but director Jeff Fowler is also back along with the same screenwriters, Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

The sequel will also reportedly include Knuckles the Echidna this time around. The sequel follows Sonic the Hedgehog becoming one of the last box office hits before the pandemic. The February 2020 release made $319 million worldwide off a budget of $85 million, becoming the sixth highest grossing movie of the year and and earning overall positive reviews from both fans and critics in the process.

It’s a nice gesture to hear from Jim Carrey, who has been acting a lot more recently after a few years away from the big screen. Prior to his comedy comeback in Sonic the Hedgehog, Carrey hadn’t been in a movie since 2016 crime thriller Dark Crimes. In 2018, he found acclaim as his Mr. Rogers type in Showtime’s Kidding, which scored him a Golden Globe nomination before the series was cancelled.

Jim Carrey also recently made waves for his portrayal of President Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live during the 2020 Presidential Election. The actor has since retired the role to cast member Alex Moffat as he reprises his role as Sonic the Hedgehog’s villain. It’s definitely been nice to see Carrey’s goofy side back in action for the movie, and it was a major highlight of Sonic the Hedgehog.

The upcoming Sonic sequel follows a recent trend of big-budget video game adaptations. Warner Bros recently put out Mortal Kombat and, in the next few years, we’re getting an Uncharted movie with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, a new Resident Evil movie, a Borderlands film and another Tomb Raider installment with Alicia Vikander. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to be released on April 8, 2022.

