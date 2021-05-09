news

James Gunn Shares His Own Take After After Dave Bautista Opens Up About Drax’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Future

Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

James Gunn continues to excite fans ahead of the release of The Suicide Squad later this year, which promises to be different than other superhero films. Lately, Gunn’s Twitter has been the source of news like the release of John Cena’s The Suicide Squad Christmas ornament and hilarious back and forths about his Guardians Of The Galaxy Christmas Special with the legendary Mark Hamill. Recently, Guardians star Dave Bautista revealed that the upcoming third film would possibly be his last appearance as Drax. Now, James Gunn has shared his own take about Bautista and Drax’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Future.

Dave Bautista has become a genuine star while playing Drax the Destroyer, showcasing his sense of humor, emotional range, and superhuman-like physique, creating one of the most endearing characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nothing lasts forever though, and Bautista, who is in his 50s, seems very at peace with his tenure in the MCU coming to an end, even suggesting the character could live on by being played by another actor. In response, James Gunn shared his support of Bautista on Twitter:

James Gunn issued a heartwarming response to Bautista, saying he’s the only Drax for him. Gunn says Dave Bautista could never be duplicated or imitated and that his Drax will be the only Drax as long as Gunn has say. It’s great to see filmmakers and performers who have developed a real bond, and Gunn and Bautista certainly have a special one. Bautista replied to Gunn, shooting his message of support right back at him, saying:

Dave Bautista sent love to James Gunn, recognizing the end of a journey they have been on that started way back in 2014 with the first Guardians Of The Galaxy film. Bautista may be stepping away from the MCU sometime soon, but that doesn’t mean he's slowing down. He is starring in Zack Snyder's The Army Of The Dead, which is coming out on Netflix later this month, and he has a huge slate of upcoming projects. It’s safe to say Bautista won’t be leaving the big screen for quite some time.

James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 was delayed but is now slated to release in 2023, as Marvel Studios is gearing up to launch the MCU's Phase 4 movies into overdrive. The Suicide Squad is coming out this August and is looking like a Guardians-influenced take on the rag-tag DC Universe outfit. Maybe when the Guardians saga is completed, we'll see James Gunn and Dave Bautista collaborate again outside of the MCU. With the work these two have done over the years, it would definitely be great to see them collaborate well into the future.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 makes its long-awaited theatrical debut on May 5, 2023.

More From This Author
    • Jamil David Jamil David View Profile

      Movie and TV obsessive. A good Heist movie is the way to my heart. Enjoyer of everything from Marvel Movies to Rom-coms.

