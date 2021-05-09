James Gunn Shares His Own Take After After Dave Bautista Opens Up About Drax’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Future

James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 was delayed but is now slated to release in 2023, as Marvel Studios is gearing up to launch the MCU's Phase 4 movies into overdrive. The Suicide Squad is coming out this August and is looking like a Guardians-influenced take on the rag-tag DC Universe outfit. Maybe when the Guardians saga is completed, we'll see James Gunn and Dave Bautista collaborate again outside of the MCU. With the work these two have done over the years, it would definitely be great to see them collaborate well into the future.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 makes its long-awaited theatrical debut on May 5, 2023.