The Best Apple TV+ Movies To Watch Right Now

Streaming services have been around for quite some time now, with many of them popping up over the last couple of years to compete with the big boys like Netflix and Hulu. But one streaming service to note as of late is actually Apple TV+, the streaming service that is of course connected to the famous technology company.

While you can rent your favorite shows on the platform, the actual streaming service has so much to offer. From amazing documentaries that talk about hit pop singers like Billie Eilish to the awesomely animated Wolfwalkers, there are plenty of options to suit your tastes. While the shows are just as fun to watch, the movies are as great too. Here are the best Apple TV+ original movies you can check out now.