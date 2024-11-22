Brad Pitt And George Clooney’s Wolfs Crushed On Apple TV+, But Some Bad News Just Came In About The Sequel

A couple months ago, Ocean’s trilogy duo Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunited for Wolfs, the action comedy that was originally supposed to have a wide theatrical run on the 2024 movies schedule, but was instead just given a limited run ahead of its released to Apple TV+ subscription holders. It ended up becoming the most viewed movie in Apple TV+ history, but even before Wolfs had premiered, it was announced that Wolfs 2 was in development. Unfortunately, despite Wolfs hitting such a major milestone, some bad news has come in about the sequel.

Wolfs was directed by Jon Watts, the man behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first three Spider-Man movies, and when Wolfs 2 was announced, it was said he’d return to the director’s chair. But apparently that’s not going to happen after all, because while speaking with Collider about Skeleton Crew, the next of the upcoming Star Wars TV shows, Watts, who co-created the series with Christopher Ford, had this to say about Wolfs 2:

I don't know what I'm directing next, and I don't think there's going to be a Wolfs sequel.

I have to say, I’m a little shocked to hear this. Sure, the first movie earned mixed critical reception, with CinemaBlend’s Wolfs review rating it 3.5 out of 5 stars. But considering how well Wolfs performed on Apple TV+, you’d think that would have been enough incentive to continue moving forward with Wolfs 2. Granted, this technically isn’t official confirmation that the sequel has been scrapped, but if Jon Watts doesn’t think it’s going to happen, then that doesn’t bode well at all for the project.

Warning: SPOILERS for Wolfs are ahead!

That’s a shame since the Wolfs ending teased that Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s characters, respectively credited as Margaret’s Man and Pam’s Man, could go on more adventures together. The two fixers discovered that they were both hired by the same man, who had also orchestrated the entire evening’s chaotic events in order to have them both killed. Since Wolfs 2 was announced, we knew Pitt and Clooney’s characters made it out of the ambush, but apparently now we’ll just have to leave their future exploits up to the imagination.

If Wolfs 2’s status gets clarified by Apple one way or another, we’ll let you know. Until then, look through the best Apple TV+ movies that can be viewed now if you’ve already checked out Wolfs.