Ben Affleck Paid Tribute To Ex Jennifer Garner On Mother's Day And The Internet Can't Get Enough

As for upcoming movies, expect to see Ben Affleck return as the DCEU’s Batman in the upcoming film The Flash. With Ezra Miller also reprising the titular hero, the movie is set to be released in theaters November 4, 2022. It will feature multiple versions of Batman and tie in several storylines from the comics. Other DC movies on the way include Aquaman 2 starring Jason Momoa and the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Jennifer Garner will next appear in Netflix's The Adam Project.