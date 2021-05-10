John Travolta Pays Tribute To Kelly Preston On First Mother's Day After Her Death

John Travolta lost the love of his life, wife, and mother to his 3 children last year when Kelly Preston lost her fight to breast cancer at the young age of 57. He took this Mother’s Day as an opportunity to share her light and the love he still has for her in an Instagram post. He posts a photo of the two of them with two of their children and a photo of Preston with their other child with a heartwarming and tear jerking caption. You can check out the post below: