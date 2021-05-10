Details On Jennifer Lopez's Reported Vacation With Ben Affleck After A-Rod Split Are Coming Out

Whether they’re rekindling a romance, or just getting friendly in the light of recent history, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck associating with each other is still something nice to see. Not all couples, especially celebrities whose lives are under such intense scrutiny, have the ability to be agreeable when all is said and done. It all adds up to an interesting scenario that fans will definitely be looking for updates on, but no matter how it turns out, the friendly climate overall between Lopez and Affleck seems like a big win for all involved.