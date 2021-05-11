Sounds Like Carnage Will Have Crazy New Powers In Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage promises quite a bit of fun in all of the breadcrumbs it’s been leaving for fans. Everything from Tom Hardy mo-cap footage to yesterday’s big peek behind the curtain has an air about it that might even convince skeptics who weren’t fans of Venom to come along for the ride. Carnage’s brand new powers are certainly a cherry on top of the total sundae known as Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but when the film finally hits theaters on September 24th, there’s a chance that fans might look at anything red tinted with a fair amount of scrutiny.