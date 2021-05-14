Will Tom Hardy's Venom Ever Actually Become A Villain?

Spider-Man and Venom crossing paths may come sooner than later, given the trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Eagle-eyed viewers already noticed a bunch of references to Spider-Man and his universe within the movie, and while there's no indication that Tom Holland has a cameo in the upcoming superhero smackdown, the references could indeed be confirmation that the two are on a collision course. When exactly that will happen, we can't be sure, but given Tom Hardy hasn't been spotted or confirmed to be part of Spider-Man: No Way Home, I think we can count that out.