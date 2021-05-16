Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania: Premiere Date, Cast And Everything Else We Know

Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors)

Ant-Man and Wasp have faced off with their fair share of baddies, but not even Thanos may have been able to prepare them to take on the imposing Kang the Conqueror. Yes, the fan-favorite comic book villain is finally coming to the MCU and will be played by Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors. There’s so much that can be said about Kang, but the gist is that he’s a time-traveling warlord who’s been a serious problem for the heroes of the Marvel universe over the years. Though details on his role in the MCU are slim, he’s likely to be just as powerful and dangerous as his comic book counterpart.

Jonathan Majors’ star is rising, and for good reason. The actor can be funny and intense when needed, and the latter is sure to serve him well, as he seeks to bring Kang to life for the first time on the big screen.