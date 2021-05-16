Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania: Premiere Date, Cast And Everything Else We Know

After a year filled with COVID-related delays, it looks like Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally kicking into gear, meaning fans can look forward to plenty of Marvel movies in the near future. One of these superhero flicks is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third installment in the tiny Avengers’ film series. We have quite a bit of time before the film arrives, but we’ve still got you covered on some facts you need to know, such as its release date, director and cast.
A third Ant-Man movie was first reported to be in active development back in 2019. But during Marvel Studios’ presentation during Disney Investor Day in December 2020, studio head Kevin Feige confirmed the film’s official title as Quantumania and dropped a few other sweet details as well. As you can imagine, the studio is mostly keeping things under wraps when it comes to the threequel, but what we do know should be enough to get fans excited. So let’s dive right into this installment of our What We Know So Far guides:
The Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Release Date Is Set For February 17, 2023
Rumors (and even comments from some of the film’s stars) seemed to indicate that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would be released sometime in 2022. Unfortunately, the changes in Marvel’s Phase Four schedule have caused a number of films to be shifted. With this, Marvel Studios recently confirmed that the new Ant-Man film will now land on February 17, 2023, making it the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to be released that year. The movie will arrive after The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel and it will release a few months before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third installment in James Gunn’s cosmic trilogy.
This marks the first time that an Ant-Man film has ever been released in the month of February, as both of its predecessors landed summer release dates. While the franchise definitely gives off those poppy, summer blockbuster vibes, Quantumania, should still feel right at home in a winter month. Some may be concerned as to whether or not the release date could shift again but, given how far off it is, there’s a firm chance the 2023 date will stick.
Peyton Reed Is Directing Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
Marvel Studios has been known to change out directors within their franchises, with the Thor and Captain Marvel series being among the biggest examples. However, the studio has also been maintaining creative continuity in other franchises by maintaining filmmakers. This is going to be the case for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as Peyton Reed is returning to the director’s chair for the new movie. Following the departure of Edgar Wright from 2015’s Ant-Man, Reed stepped in and crafted a fun film that was a hit at the box office, and he brought that same energy to the 2018 sequel.
After two films, Peyton Reed has proven that he understands this corner of the MCU and has managed to make Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s heroes formidable characters. He’s also injected plenty of heart and humor into the movies, all while creating some quirky action sequences. The director hasn’t spoken too much on plot details, but he seems to be putting continued emphasis on the partnership between the titular duo. All in all, Reed is the right filmmaker for the job, and it’ll be interesting to see what he has in store for this new film.
Rick And Morty Alum Jeff Loveness Is Writing Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
Although the film is keeping its director, it is making a change when it comes to its screenwriter. For Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel Studios has recruited Jeff Loveness. The previous movies had several credited writers, including former director Edgar Wright, Adam McKay, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari and even Paul Rudd himself. Needless to say, this franchise has gone through quite a few scribes.
Jeff Loveness has written for Jimmy Kimmel Live! as well as comedy anthology series Miracle Workers and the hit animated show Rick and Morty, for which he was honored with an Emmy. On top of all this, Loveness has also written a number of Marvel Comics, tackling the characters of Groot, Nova and Spider-Man. His résumé is definitely varied, but his experience with comedy and comics makes him a perfect candidate for the job. Plus, he’s probably going to need to put that interdimensional knowledge from Rick and Morty to use when crafting what could be a very trippy Ant-Man story.
What Will Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Be Rated?
An upcoming film’s rating is usually a question that comes up among viewers, especially comic book movie fans. Over the years, the superhero genre has featured movies that have varied in rating. Despite this, Marvel Studios has remained incredibly consistent when it comes to their ratings, so it’s easy to assume what Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will probably be.
It’s not confirmed at this point in time, but there’s a good chance Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will receive a PG-13 rating. Every one of the other MCU films holds this rating, almost making it a sure thing. The Ant-Man franchise has featured thematic elements, though it’s also arguably the MCU’s most family-friendly series. So unless things take an incredibly sharp turn during the development process, the studio will likely look to keep that tone going in this third movie.
The Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Characters And Cast
When it comes to the strength of its cast, the Ant-Man franchise stands alongside some of the best Marvel movies. The star-studded ensemble has been a pure delight since the first installment, and their chemistry with each is always fun to see. Some of the returning cast and characters may already be obvious, but not everyone is returning. There are even some who aren’t quite sure if they’ll be coming back. Still, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has plenty of franchise vets and a few newcomers in the fold.
Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd)
The lovable (and seemingly ageless) Paul Rudd is back in the role of Scott Lang, the reckless but well-meaning ex-con who became the second Ant-Man. The character has had quite the journey in the MCU. He took on the villainous Yellowjacket and even fought an Avenger in his first film before getting involved in the game-changing events of Captain America: Civil War. It was that movie that led to him being put under house arrest by the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Lang was last seen in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, in which he played a pivotal role in undoing Thanos’ actions. There’s no telling what lies ahead for Scott at this point but, based on the Quantumania title, he could be going back to the Quantum Realm.
Hope van Dyne/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly)
Of course, there is no Ant-Man without the Wasp and, luckily for him (and us), Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne will once again suit up alongside him. Hope has come a long way since her MCU debut in the 2015 film. Originally estranged from father Hank Pym, they eventually reconciled, and she continued her mother’s legacy by becoming the Wasp. Hope, unfortunately, became a casualty of Thanos’ Snap but was restored five years later in Avengers: Endgame. While she had plenty of cool moments in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hope was sidelined a bit during the chaos of Endgame. Hopefully, Peyton Reed has some nice things in store for her here and allows the character to evolve further.
Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas)
The new Ant-Man and Wasp may be at the forefront, but the veterans aren’t going anywhere. This includes Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym, who will be along for the ride once again. As one of the MCU’s earliest heroes, Pym is incredibly important within the history of the franchise. While he’s no longer a superhero, Pym has been instrumental in the heroics of Hope and Scott. He even suited up himself when entering the Quantum Realm to find and rescue his wife. Like his daughter and wife, he died during the Snap but returned five years later. Pym’s knowledge of the Quantum Realm could be huge in this third film, giving Douglas what could be his biggest role to date.
Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer)
Fans were excited when it was announced that Michelle Pfeiffer would play Janet van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and the former Catwoman actress did not disappoint. While Janet’s role in the movie was brief, Pfeiffer certainly made the most of her screen time. As far as we know, following her return in Endgame, she’s back in the world and living happily with her husband. Quantumania has the potential to give Janet her biggest role in an MCU film yet. She’ll likely have more to do in this film, as one would assume that her lengthy stay in the Quantum Realm could make her a guide should team Ant-Man return. And let’s not forget that we still need to find out how she gained that mysterious healing ability that was first glimpsed at the end of the second movie.
Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton)
Although Cassie Lang is a character MCU fans are more than familiar with, she’ll be played by a different actress this time around. Freaky star Kathryn Newton will play the character this time around, following Abby Ryder Fortson and Emma Fuhrmann. Cassie was first introduced to viewers as a six-year-old who idolized her father, and this only increased when she found out he’d become a superhero. Due to the five-year gap between Infinity War and Endgame, Cassie is now a teenager and, if Newton’s tease is what it appears to be, Cassie could be suiting up alongside Scott and Hope as Stature. This would also be yet another step towards the MCU’s version of the Young Avengers. It remains to be seen how things will pan out for Ms. Lang, but it can be said that Kathryn Newton should be a strong fit for the role.
Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors)
Ant-Man and Wasp have faced off with their fair share of baddies, but not even Thanos may have been able to prepare them to take on the imposing Kang the Conqueror. Yes, the fan-favorite comic book villain is finally coming to the MCU and will be played by Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors. There’s so much that can be said about Kang, but the gist is that he’s a time-traveling warlord who’s been a serious problem for the heroes of the Marvel universe over the years. Though details on his role in the MCU are slim, he’s likely to be just as powerful and dangerous as his comic book counterpart.
Jonathan Majors’ star is rising, and for good reason. The actor can be funny and intense when needed, and the latter is sure to serve him well, as he seeks to bring Kang to life for the first time on the big screen.
It’s no secret that of all the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Ant-Man franchise has arguably featured the smallest stories. There are no universe-conquering Mad Titans or reality bending sorcerers to be found in this series. But that could all change with the release of Quantumania. Although news is still scarce, confirmed details like the inclusion of Kang the Conqueror hint at this being a story that could have massive effects on the cinematic universe as whole. Needless to say, Marvel Studios, Peyton Reed and the cast and crew are going to have to bring their A-game for this one. The performances of the first two installments, however, are enough to make fans hopeful for the third film’s chances.
As Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania prepares to begin filming, more details are likely to be reported.