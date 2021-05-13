Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Thor’s 10th Anniversary With Throwback Photos Featuring Tom Hiddleston

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Sometimes it’s still hard to believe the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been around for over a decade now. In that time, the franchise has given audiences 23 films and a few TV shows. There are a number of fan-favorite franchises, and one that’s become one of the most popular over time is Thor series. This month marks the 10th anniversary of Kenneth Branagh’s original film hitting theaters, and franchise star Chris Hemsworth celebrated the occasion by sharing some sweet throwback photos featuring co-star Tom Hiddleston.