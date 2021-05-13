news

Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Thor’s 10th Anniversary With Throwback Photos Featuring Tom Hiddleston

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) wait in an elevator in Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Sometimes it’s still hard to believe the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been around for over a decade now. In that time, the franchise has given audiences 23 films and a few TV shows. There are a number of fan-favorite franchises, and one that’s become one of the most popular over time is Thor series. This month marks the 10th anniversary of Kenneth Branagh’s original film hitting theaters, and franchise star Chris Hemsworth celebrated the occasion by sharing some sweet throwback photos featuring co-star Tom Hiddleston.

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston are currently two of the biggest names in Hollywood, but that wasn’t always the case. Ahead of being cast in 2011’s Thor, the two weren’t well known to American audiences, and many pundits viewed their castings in Thor as a major gamble on Marvel Studios’ part. Fast forward ten years later, and Chris Hemsworth is remembering that very assertion with a cool Instagram post. Check it out for yourself below:

Fans likely didn’t know what to expect when Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston were tapped to play the roles of Thor and Loki. Then again, the two comic book characters weren’t as embedded in the pop culture ethos as they are today, so the general public didn’t have sky-high expectations at the time. But ultimately, I think most of us would agree that things mostly worked out for Marvel and the two actors.

Both Thor and Loki have become some of the most beloved characters in the MCU, which is greatly due to Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston’s performances and chemistry. Their relationship has been one filled with tension, humor and heart (on occasion). Given their popularity, it’s not surprising that the characters are continuing to flourish within the cinematic universe.

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder is set to return next year in his fourth solo film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Directed by returning Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, the film will see the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who will make her own debut as Thor. The film will also include the MCU debut of the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

Meanwhile, Tom Hiddlleston’s God of Mischief is heading to the small screen in his own self-titled series. Loki centers on the 2012 version of the titular trickster, who disappeared with the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame. From here, Loki is recruited by Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius of the Time Variance Authority to help the organization restore the timeline he’s broken. The show premieres this summer on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

Few people probably could have foreseen Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston being cast in Thor but, now, it’s safe to say that most fans can’t see anyone else playing the roles. I don’t know about any of you, but I’m glad Marvel took a chance on these two talented actors.

