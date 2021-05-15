The Best Teen Movies To Watch Streaming On Netflix

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Okay, let’s be honest with ourselves – sometimes we like the cringe of teen movies.

Don’t get me wrong, some teen movies are classics and deserve the love they get, but others are just your typical teen movie – someone learning to grow up and accept themselves, or it’s them trying to find a relationship or even facing a bully in school.

Thankfully, these teen movies are some of the best that Netflix has to offer currently to their subscribers and trust me, there are plenty. From classics like Scott Pilgrim vs. The World to more recent hits like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, these are some of the best teen movies on Netflix.