Hugh Jackman's Even More Excited About Broadway's Reopening Date Than The Rest Of Us

It might have been a bit more on brand if Hugh Jackman had been singing "Ya Got Trouble," but I suppose the message he was trying to convey here was more the opposite of that. It's great news to see Broadway reopening. New York City has been one of the stricter places in the country when it came to the pandemic so the fact that the city is ready to open Broadway theaters can only be seen as good news. Broadway reopening may not mean that much practically to a lot of the country, but the symbolic reopening certainly means something, even to people who aren't planning to take in a show anytime soon.