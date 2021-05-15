Marvel’s Fantastic 4 Movie: All The Updates We've Gotten About The MCU Movie

For more than a decade now, comic book fans have been wondering when the Fantastic Four will make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while it initially looked like Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and Thing would never cross paths with the likes of Captain America, Iron Man, and Spider-Man on the big screen, the past few years have shown us that anything and everything can happen if you are willing to wait.

But now with Marvel’s Fantastic Four movie being heavily teased in the final moments of the May 2021 video revealing the dates for much of the Marvel Phase 4 movies, it seems like we’re closer than ever to seeing the long-awaited debut of Marvel's First Family. So, as we look toward a fantastic future where we’ll have a release date, cast, and other key info about the Fantastic Four movie, let’s take a step back and look at how we got to this point.