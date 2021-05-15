Spiral Ending Explained: What Happened, And How It Could Change The Saw Franchise

Warning: we’re about to discuss the ending of Spiral: From the Book of Saw in full detail. If you haven’t played this game yet, go back to square one until you have all the clues. Oh yes, there will be spoilers.

In the history of the Saw movies, a twist ending that puts everything together is a pretty standard tradition. Sure enough, Spiral: From the Book of Saw is a film that doesn’t deviate from that hallmark, and Spiral’s ending is certainly going to be a source of much discussion. But more importantly, the conclusion to this Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson starring adventure has quite a lot of clues as to where the Saw franchise could go, thanks to the new direction that was taken by this new entry. Consider this your last chance to avoid spoilers, as we’re about to begin taking apart the game that sits at the heart of Spiral: From the Book of Saw.