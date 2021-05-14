Dave Bautista Talks Getting To Work With Daniel Craig Again On Knives Out 2

But I think [Knives Out 2] is just a much more lighthearted film, and the environment that we’re shooting in is going to be beautiful, warm and sunny. And I like when Daniel breaks out of the James Bond character because he’s such a brilliant actor. It’s not a curse, but most people see him only as James Bond. So for me, watching him as a performer, it’s refreshing to see him do something else, especially an interesting character like this. So anyway, every time I’ve run into Daniel, it’s always been a good experience, and I’m looking forward to reuniting with him and actually having some dialogue on-screen with him. (Laughs)