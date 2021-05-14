news

Dave Bautista Talks Getting To Work With Daniel Craig Again On Knives Out 2

Dave Bautista as Mr. Hinx in Spectre

Up until this week, the only actor who was confirmed to appear in Knives Out 2 was Daniel Craig, as you can’t have a Knives Out movie without detective Benoit Blanc investigating whatever crime has been committed. But now the Knives Out 2 cast is coming together, with Dave Bautista being the first new actor announced. This will mark Bautista’s second time working with Craig, as they previously co-starred in Spectre, the 24th James Bond movie.

We’re still presumably a long way off from learning how Dave Bautista specifically fits into the Knives Out 2 picture, but while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he shared his excitement for getting to work with Daniel Craig again, especially since unlike in Spectre, the whodunit sequel won’t involve any damage to Craig’s knee or Bautista’s nose... at least, as far as we know. In the actor’s words:

Yes, I am excited to be working with Daniel again. And I’m excited that it will be in a much, much less stressful environment because being on a Bond film is just hard. It’s just stressful. It’s just long days. Logistically, it’s a nightmare. You’re just moving from country to country to country. It’s just a long and slow process. I think Spectre shot for almost a year. My role wasn’t extensive, but I was on the film for eight months. So it’s just a long, long process.

Dave Bautista appeared in Spectre as Mr. Hinx, the Spectre organization’s top assassin, so naturally that meant he and James Bond would collide as the movie progressed. But even though his role in the movie was near-silent, the Spectre filmmaking process was nonetheless exhausting for Bautista, both with how long it lasted and how physically intensive the role was. Spectre followed a little over a year after Bautista’s acting career got a major boost from playing Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy, a role he’s reprised three times since then and will return to in Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

As fas as Knives Out 2 goes, Dave Bautista is looking forward to it being a calmer affair with Daniel Craig, specifically noting that it’ll be nice to watch the actor, who’s bowing out as James Bond later this year in No Time to Die, perform a different kind of character. As Bautista put it:

But I think [Knives Out 2] is just a much more lighthearted film, and the environment that we’re shooting in is going to be beautiful, warm and sunny. And I like when Daniel breaks out of the James Bond character because he’s such a brilliant actor. It’s not a curse, but most people see him only as James Bond. So for me, watching him as a performer, it’s refreshing to see him do something else, especially an interesting character like this. So anyway, every time I’ve run into Daniel, it’s always been a good experience, and I’m looking forward to reuniting with him and actually having some dialogue on-screen with him. (Laughs)

For those confused about Dave Bautista’s weather comment, Knives Out 2 will shoot this summer in Greece, so I can’t blame Bautista for being excited to go there. He’ll be in good company, as in addition to Daniel Craig, the sequel also stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn. Participating in Knives Out 2 will also keep Bautista’s relationship going with Netflix; he’ll soon be seen playing Scott Ward in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, and the streaming service bought the rights to both Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 for upwards of $450 million, with Craig and writer/director Rian Johnson reportedly scoring over $100 million each.

While we await more Knives Out 2 casting updates and other news pertaining to the sequel, Dave Bautista fans can look forward to Army of the Dead dropping on Netflix next Friday, May 21, and its limited theatrical run kicked off today. Find out what else the platform is releasing later this month with our detailed Netflix May 2021 guide.

Up Next

Dave Bautista Says There's A Second Reason He Took Zack Snyder's Movie Over The Suicide Squad
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Army Of The Dead Streaming: How To Watch The Dave Bautista Movie news 23h Army Of The Dead Streaming: How To Watch The Dave Bautista Movie Philip Sledge
Shadow And Bone’s Daisy Head Shares Thoughts On What Could Be Next For Alina And Genya In Season 2 television 24h Shadow And Bone’s Daisy Head Shares Thoughts On What Could Be Next For Alina And Genya In Season 2 Sarah El-Mahmoud
Dune's Dave Bautista Reveals Sweet Story Behind Getting Involved In The Denis Villeneuve Flick news 24h Dune's Dave Bautista Reveals Sweet Story Behind Getting Involved In The Denis Villeneuve Flick Adreon Patterson

Trending Movies

Profile May 14, 2021 Profile Rating TBD
Wrath Of Man May 7, 2021 Wrath Of Man 6
Spirit Untamed Jun 4, 2021 Spirit Untamed Rating TBD
Crisis Feb 26, 2021 Crisis Rating TBD
The Little Things Jan 29, 2021 The Little Things 4
The Worst And Best Dancing With The Stars Competitors In The Show's History, According To Witney Carson TBD The Worst And Best Dancing With The Stars Competitors In The Show's History, According To Witney Carson Rating TBD
I'm So Excited For How Excited Jennifer Lawrence Is That Ben Affleck And JLo Seem Back Together TBD I'm So Excited For How Excited Jennifer Lawrence Is That Ben Affleck And JLo Seem Back Together Rating TBD
The Blacklist Reveals An Intense Confrontation Between Liz And Townsend In New Episode Clip TBD The Blacklist Reveals An Intense Confrontation Between Liz And Townsend In New Episode Clip Rating TBD
Disney's Cruella Reactions Are In, Here's What People Are Saying TBD Disney's Cruella Reactions Are In, Here's What People Are Saying Rating TBD
Evanna Lynch Visited The New Harry Potter Butterbeer Store, Reveals Why She Thinks The Experience Is So Special TBD Evanna Lynch Visited The New Harry Potter Butterbeer Store, Reveals Why She Thinks The Experience Is So Special Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information