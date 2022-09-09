Enola Holmes 2: Everything We Know About The Millie Bobby Brown Movie

You’ve heard the name Sherlock Holmes for many decades now, and seen the constant reimaginings of him on both cinema and small screens, whether that be through Robert Downy Jr’s version or Benedict Cumberbatch's. This is why when it was announced a couple of years ago that Enola Holmes would focus on the young teenage sister of the famous Holmes brothers, people were understandably excited.

Turns out, it was a great idea, with plenty of praise being directed at its story and the acting performances of Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, becoming, in my eyes, one of the best movies on Netflix. Since the release of this hit, it was unclear for some time if there was going to be a sequel, but it’s officially been announced that Enola Holmes’ journey shall continue with a second film. Here is everything we know so far about Enola Holmes 2.

Enola Holmes Will Release On November 4, 2022

Mark your 2022 TV release schedules, because Enola Holmes 2 is coming to your TV screen very soon!

According to Deadline , Netflix confirmed that Enola Holmes 2 would be arriving on the platform on November 4, 2022, for all fans to enjoy. This is already looking like a fun fall to look forward to now that we get to return to the United Kingdom with Enola.

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, And More Returned For Enola Holmes 2

I don’t think it would have been the same if we didn’t have both Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill come back as the titular Enola Holmes and her famous detective brother, Sherlock. Luckily, Netflix has already confirmed that for us, saying that both of them returned for the sequel.

This came at the same time that Millie Bobby Brown was celebrating the announcement on her Instagram, posting a behind-the-scenes picture of her in costume with the caption “the sequel is afoot,” with Henry Cavill responding not long after. With the latest news and first-look pictures, it’s great to see them back again.

According to the Deadline report, several other stars are back for the sequel as well. These include Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, Susan Wokoma as Edith, Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade, and Helena Bonham-Carter returning as the Holmes sibling’s mother. It looks to be a packed sequel indeed.

Enola Holmes 2 Added David Thewlis And Sharon Duncan-Brewster To The Cast

While we have plenty of the regular cast returning for the sequel, we also have some new faces to include as well! Deadline also confirmed that both David Thewlis and Sharon Duncan-Brewster were signed on for the mystery film.

Both of these additions are great ones. David Thewlis is a well-known British actor who played Professor Lupin in the Harry Potter series , and has starred in films such as Wonder Woman, James and the Giant Peach, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and more. Sharon Duncan-Brewster is known for her role on the show, Bad Girls, as well as her part in the Dune cast .

Enola Holmes 2 Will Also Have The Same Director And Writer

If you loved the story and the direction of Enola Holmes, you don’t need to worry at all. According to Netflix’s announcement, both the same director and writer will return.

Harry Bradbeer, who has won Emmys for directing shows such as Killing Eve and Fleabag, will return to direct. Jack Thorne, who is known to have written teleplays like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will return to pen the story.

Enola Holmes 2 Is Also Based On The Books

The first Enola Holmes film is based on the book series of the same name, simply called The Enola Holmes Mysteries. Netflix itself confirmed on Twitter that the upcoming film is going to be based on the books. And now, Deadline has confirmed exactly what the next movie is going to be about.

According to the official logline from Netflix, Enola Holmes 2 will be set in England as Enola works with a client to find her missing sister amongst the “sinister factories” and “colorful music halls” of London, along with many other locations across the country. But, as the mystery begins to unfold, she discovers that the case of her client’s missing sister might just be the sign of a great “conspiracy” being at hand. It’s time for Enola - as well as Sherlock - to come back together and solve the case.

Millie Bobby Brown Is Excited To Continue The Story In Enola Holmes 2

It’s not a surprise that the main star is eager to get back to telling the great story of Enola Holmes. In Netflix’s announcement, Millie Bobby Brown, who just came off of an impressive run in Stranger Things’ highly-regarded fourth season, spoke about her excitement for the film when it was first announced by Netflix.

I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!

It’s clear that Millie Bobby Brown is excited about working on this awesome sequel, and she more recently posted some of the photos that have been released with news about the film on her Instagram , further sharing her joy over the new film.

Where The Enola Holmes Characters Left Off

Since the film did come out back in September of 2020 (I know, it already feels like ages ago), let’s go over what happened with the characters of Enola Holmes during that ending . Enola herself said goodbye to her annoyance-turned-friend Tewkesbury after solving his family’s mystery, and followed clues that lead her to her mother, who explains that she had left to fight for equality amongst women and didn’t want to include her daughter. It’s a bittersweet reunion, but one that had to happen in order to solve the mystery.

Sherlock and Enola, however, are a different story. Sherlock had left a cipher for Enola to solve, one that would lead her to a meeting spot where he would reveal he'd like to mentor her. However, Enola leaves a pinecone, referencing a conversation the two had earlier in the movie, indicating that she wants to go on her own path. And, he approves it once he places the pinecone back down, symbolizing his blessing.

It seems that everyone is beginning to go their own way. Enola decides to become a detective in her own right, a “finder of lost souls,” and wants to differentiate herself from her famous brother. However, with Sherlock appearing in the sequel – along with some of their other family as well – I’m sure Enola’s path will cross with theirs once more. In what way that will be is still unknown. Even so, I’m positive that as long as Enola has her head in the game, any case will be solved without much issue. She is a true detective, after all.

I am so excited for November to come around and I can tell you that when Enola Holmes 2 drops I’m going to be sitting on my couch with a nice mug of tea to watch this mystery unfold. The premiere can’t come quick enough.