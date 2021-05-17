Kevin Hart Is Psyched About Borderlands Movie With Jamie Lee Curtis, See His Update From The Set

Kevin Hart is set to play the role of Roland, a soldier who is one of the playable character in the first Borderlands game, who also appears in the first sequel. In his post, Kevin Hart says he's thankful for the opportunity to be in the Borderlands movie and his words are certainly going to hype up fans of the game who are looking forward to see it all come to life on the screen. If Borderlands really is that amazing it really might shock the world, as Hart implies.