Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson Explains Why Staying Superhero Fit During Filming Is So ‘Challenging’

Dwayne Johnson shirtless in Hobbs and Shaw
Dwayne Johnson is one of the hardest working people in entertainment, with the wrestler-turned-actor now a bankable star and powerful producer. Johnson is also known for his hulking physique, which fans can’t wait to see in action for the Black Adam movie. But The Rock recently shared why it’s so challenging to stay supervillain fit when filming his DC debut.

Black Adam has been a long time coming, and Dwayne Johnson is a killer choice to play the mega-powerful villain. Johnson has been sharing tidbits of information about the mysterious project over on social media, usually while in the midst of a workout. But getting into the nitty gritty of filming also adds unique challenges for Johnson, as he explained:

We’re actually in the second phase. And the second phase in many ways is even more challenging and harder. Because now I’m in the phase where I have to maintain this look for an additional almost 3 months. Which is very very challenging; it’s very taxing on your body. So this is why every move is very calculated and strategic. My diet, my training.

That makes a great deal of sense. Because while it’s one thing to get into shape, it’s another to maintain the same level of ripped-ness while filming long hours on set. Luckily for the Black Adam cast and crew, Dwayne Johnson is particularly qualified for this gig.

Dwayne Johnson shared this peek behind the curtain over on his personal Instagram page. While in the midst of his Sunday workouts, Johnson updated his 237 million followers about what it’s been like working on Black Adam. He’s clearly hyped to debut the character on the big screen, but it also means that he has to maintain the same level of uber fitness throughout the course of production.

While Dwayne Johnson never let’s himself actually get out of shape, the 49 year-old multi-hyphenate kicks it into high gear before and during shooting. Considering how many projects Johnson puts out a year, that means this occurs more than once annually. And now that he’s finally going to make his debut in the DCEU as Black Adam, smart money says he’s going to bring an even more swole persona to the set.

Anticipation for Black Adam has been steadily building, but now that filming has begun the upcoming villain-centric movie has never felt more real. The origin story will find Dwayne Johnson’s title character facing off against a team of superheroes including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

Black Adam is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 29th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Co-Star Explains How The DC Film Differs From Other Superhero Movies
