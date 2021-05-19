Watch Dylan O'Brien Make A Bold Decision In Flashback Exclusive Clip

I get The Matrix vibes from this clip from Flashback, with someone being handed a pill, given very little information about it, and yet being intrigued enough to swallow it anyway. Curiosity seems to be the main catalyst for Fred since the other kids aren’t egging him on, making fun of him, or giving the impression that they will care if he doesn’t take it. When he asks what it will do to him, the response is a few sly smiles, which is pretty ominous.