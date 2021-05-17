news

Josh Duhamel Recalls Email He Sent Armie Hammer After Replacing Him In Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding

Armie Hammer and Josh Duhamel

After hitting a pretty odd setback in that its star was in the middle of drama centered around sexual assault allegations as well as cannibalistic texts, Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding has finished up filming with a new lead. Josh Duhamel quickly took up the role of Tom, previously played by Armie Hammer opposite Lopez. It appears that Duhamel did not take up the replacement role lightly, though, because he now recalls the email he sent to Hammer after securing the role.

In an interview with Man About Town (via E! Online), Josh Duhamel reveals he sent an email to Armie Hammer after replacing him at Tom on Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding. The two actors seem to know each other and are on friendly terms, although not necessarily friends. Duhamel apparently felt they were close enough to warrant an email making sure no toes were being stepped on by taking the role, and in the email he says he doesn’t like getting roles because another actor loses out due to outside drama. Here’s what the actor says in the email, exactly:

I know Armie a little bit, and when I knew I was gonna get the part, I emailed him and said, ‘Listen, I know you are going through it right now, I don't like to get roles like this and I just wanted to let you know that I am thinking about you and good luck, get through it. He emailed me right back and said thank you so who knows, hopefully he gets through it.

Even if you don’t believe Armie Hammer to be an innocent or even good person, you have to admit that it’s a pretty commendable thing Josh Duhamel did. Duhamel kept his opinion out of the email, and just sent some good vibes Hammer’s way, while also laying it out that he was going to replace him in a film.

While he wished him luck, it’s unclear where Duhamel falls with his opinion on the whole Armie Hammer situation. Nevertheless, Hammer is having a pretty tough time right now in both his personal and professional life due to the scandals he has incurred and Duhamel has his thoughts with him.

Like Josh Duhamel says, he doesn’t like getting parts second hand like with Shotgun Wedding, but it seems like it’s worth it this time. The trade off of working with Jennifer Lopez is one he seems glad to have made, because he has said it was a dream on set with Lopez and a lot of fun was had.

The bulk of the fun is over, though, as filming on Shotgun Wedding has concluded. Even so, it won’t be until next summer that we see whether or not Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez’s good time on set translates on screen to viewers. Armie Hammer probably won’t be having as much fun watching the film though, even if he did get a head’s up email from his replacement.

More From This Author
Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy Ending Explained: How The Superhero Comic Drama Sets Up Season 2 television 10h Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy Ending Explained: How The Superhero Comic Drama Sets Up Season 2 Nick Venable
Red Solo Cup Story Reveals Why Ben Affleck Is Just As Good For JLo As She Is For Him news 1d Red Solo Cup Story Reveals Why Ben Affleck Is Just As Good For JLo As She Is For Him Lauren Vanderveen
I'm So Excited For How Excited Jennifer Lawrence Is That Ben Affleck And JLo Seem Back Together news 3d I'm So Excited For How Excited Jennifer Lawrence Is That Ben Affleck And JLo Seem Back Together Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

Thunder Force Apr 9, 2021 Thunder Force 4
The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier 7
Top Gun: Maverick Nov 19, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
F9 Jun 25, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
The Suicide Squad Aug 6, 2021 The Suicide Squad Rating TBD
How Law And Order: Organized Crime Is Planning Ahead For Season 2 TBD How Law And Order: Organized Crime Is Planning Ahead For Season 2 Rating TBD
Space Jam: 8 Behind-The-Scene Facts About The Michael Jordan Movie TBD Space Jam: 8 Behind-The-Scene Facts About The Michael Jordan Movie Rating TBD
Akeelah and the Bee Apr 28, 2006 Akeelah and the Bee Rating TBD
The Emperor's New Groove Dec 15, 2000 The Emperor's New Groove Rating TBD
Watch Daredevil Star Élodie Yung's First Big Post-Elektra Role In Trailer For Dark New TV Drama TBD Watch Daredevil Star Élodie Yung's First Big Post-Elektra Role In Trailer For Dark New TV Drama Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information