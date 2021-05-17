Josh Duhamel Recalls Email He Sent Armie Hammer After Replacing Him In Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding

After hitting a pretty odd setback in that its star was in the middle of drama centered around sexual assault allegations as well as cannibalistic texts, Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding has finished up filming with a new lead. Josh Duhamel quickly took up the role of Tom, previously played by Armie Hammer opposite Lopez. It appears that Duhamel did not take up the replacement role lightly, though, because he now recalls the email he sent to Hammer after securing the role.
In an interview with Man About Town (via E! Online), Josh Duhamel reveals he sent an email to Armie Hammer after replacing him at Tom on Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding. The two actors seem to know each other and are on friendly terms, although not necessarily friends. Duhamel apparently felt they were close enough to warrant an email making sure no toes were being stepped on by taking the role, and in the email he says he doesn’t like getting roles because another actor loses out due to outside drama. Here’s what the actor says in the email, exactly:
I know Armie a little bit, and when I knew I was gonna get the part, I emailed him and said, ‘Listen, I know you are going through it right now, I don't like to get roles like this and I just wanted to let you know that I am thinking about you and good luck, get through it. He emailed me right back and said thank you so who knows, hopefully he gets through it.
Even if you don’t believe Armie Hammer to be an innocent or even good person, you have to admit that it’s a pretty commendable thing Josh Duhamel did. Duhamel kept his opinion out of the email, and just sent some good vibes Hammer’s way, while also laying it out that he was going to replace him in a film.
While he wished him luck, it’s unclear where Duhamel falls with his opinion on the whole Armie Hammer situation. Nevertheless, Hammer is having a pretty tough time right now in both his personal and professional life due to the scandals he has incurred and Duhamel has his thoughts with him.
Like Josh Duhamel says, he doesn’t like getting parts second hand like with Shotgun Wedding, but it seems like it’s worth it this time. The trade off of working with Jennifer Lopez is one he seems glad to have made, because he has said it was a dream on set with Lopez and a lot of fun was had.
The bulk of the fun is over, though, as filming on Shotgun Wedding has concluded. Even so, it won’t be until next summer that we see whether or not Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez’s good time on set translates on screen to viewers. Armie Hammer probably won’t be having as much fun watching the film though, even if he did get a head’s up email from his replacement.