Upcoming Angelina Jolie Movies: What's Ahead For The Eternals Star

There are many people in Hollywood whose work I grew up watching, many of whom turned me in the direction of loving movies and TV. One was Meryl Streep, another was Leonardo DiCaprio, and the last was Angelina Jolie. I grew up loving Angelina Jolie in all her films, thinking that she was one of the best actresses around. And, to this day, I still do, with her having taken on even more roles, from playing the iconic villain Maleficent to one of her more recent roles, in Those Who Wish Me Dead.

However, there’s plenty more coming up for this star of the cinema. From the new Marvel enterprise called Eternals, to producing and directing, Angelina Jolie has a lot on her plate these next couple of years. Let’s take a deep dive into it, shall we?