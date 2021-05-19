Salma Hayek Is Still Recovering From Near-Fatal Case Of COVID

We’ll see how Salma Hayek’s performance in House of Gucci turns out when the movie comes out in November, but before then, you’ll be able to see some of the work she completed before she dealt with COVID-19. First up, we’ll see her in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard reprising Sonia Kincaid, who briefly appeared in The Hitman’s Bodyguard, but is now taking center stage alongside Ryan Reynolds’ Michael Bryce and Samuel L. Jackson’s Darius Kincaid. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard was originally supposed to come out in 2020, but like so many movies, it was pushed back in response to the spreading coronavirus, and will now arrive in theaters on June 16.