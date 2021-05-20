Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Reveals How He Got Ripped To Play A Superhero

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, and Phase Four looks like it’s going to be a doozy. There are a number of film projects currently in the can, including Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie’s first trailer recently arrived, showing how ripped Simu Liu got to play the title character. And now we know how the Kim’s Convenience actor managed to get into superhero shape.