The Woman In The Window: What Fans Are Saying About The Amy Adams Movie

For the past year we’ve been waiting to see Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, and Bryan Tyree Henry team up for the claustrophobic thriller The Woman in the Window. The movie is adapted from the 2018 novel from A.J. Finn and directed by Pride and Prejudice’s Joe Wright. Now that the movie has landed on Netflix, we can finally talk about the audience consensus for the new streaming release.

Now, originally, The Woman in the Window was set to hit theaters last fall, until the Fox film was delayed (for obvious reasons). It was later removed from the release schedule and announced as a Netflix title, raising some eyebrows. On the critic front, it’s been greatly panned and for the past week, but it has been high on the streamer’s trending movies. With that in mind, let’s take a look at what the social media chatter has been surrounding The Woman in the Window on Netflix.