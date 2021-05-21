As Angelina Jolie's Divorce With Brad Pitt Wears On, She Apparently Leans On Pals Including Ellen Pompeo For Support

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Brangelina has been history for some time, but their divorce proceedings have continued to make headlines for years later due to custody arrangements for their six children. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are currently embroiled in legal battles in court that involve the actress making claims of ‘domestic abuse’ against her and their kids. And with that, she is leaning on a support system that includes a few Hollywood names.