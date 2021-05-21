As Angelina Jolie's Divorce With Brad Pitt Wears On, She Apparently Leans On Pals Including Ellen Pompeo For Support

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Brangelina has been history for some time, but their divorce proceedings have continued to make headlines for years later due to custody arrangements for their six children. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are currently embroiled in legal battles in court that involve the actress making claims of ‘domestic abuse’ against her and their kids. And with that, she is leaning on a support system that includes a few Hollywood names.
Angelina Jolie is reportedly good friends with Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, and she’s part of a “tight support system” the Lara Croft actress is leaning on amidst the court proceedings, per Us Magazine. The actresses have become closer since COVID-19 through their kids, who are friends as well. They were previously spotted attending dinner together in Los Angeles back in March.
Angelina Jolie’s select group of friends who she has by her side as her fifth year of court battles continues also apparently includes her household staff, her brother James and her Eternals costar Ma Dong-seok, a.k.a. Don Lee. The Korean-American actor will be playing Gilgamesh alongside Jolie’s Thena in the fall Marvel release directed by Nomadland’s Chloe Zhao.
The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars split up back in 2016 and were declared legally single as of 2019, but they have yet to agree on custody arrangements. Brad Pitt is reportedly seeking 50/50 custody of their six children: Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), Vivenne (12), and Knox (12). However, Jolie is fighting it. Most recently, Maddox delivered a testimony that colored a negative relationship between him and Pitt, who he allegedly wants to remove from his last name.
Angelina Jolie filed new documents in March of this year claiming to “prove” Brad Pitt’s domestic violence. The documents said that her and her children would agree to providing testimony regarding the claims as well. Jolie recently took a break from the situation to promote her new film Those Who Wish Me Dead, which has the actress playing a firefighter.
Brad Pitt has a number of movies on the way, including the action film Bullet Train and Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. We’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend on Brangelina and their separate projects.