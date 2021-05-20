Wild Indiana Jones 5 Rumor Brings The Franchise To... Space?

Obviously all of the above information should be taken with a grain of salt for now, but considering James Mangold’s previous comment about Indiana Jones 5 and how much time has passed since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, having Dr. Jones get caught up in sinister machinations involving the space race sounds plausible. It also gives him another opportunity to punch at least one Nazi, having previously done a lot of that in Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Of course, when space enters the equation, I can’t help but wonder if aliens are also being thrown into the mix, just like in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.