Dwayne Johnson’s Latest Black Adam Tease Has Us Wanting To See His DC Costume More Than Ever

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam concept art

Dwayne Johnson’s waited a long time to play Black Adam, and his patience finally paid off. The Black Adam movie began principal photography last month and is still on track to hit theaters in summer 2022. While we have seen some concept art showing Johnson as Black Adam, we have yet to see a picture of the Hollywood icon wearing his costume. Well, Johnson’s latest Black Adam tease will just make a lot of people even more eager to see him suited up as the DC Comics antihero.

In his most recent Instagram post, Dwayne Johnson shared how during one of his 30-minute breaks from the Black Adam shoot, he attended a virtual board meeting for Zoa Energy, the energy drink brand he founded. But before I show you the actual post, read what Johnson wrote towards the end of the caption:

and if you swipe left and ZOOM IN, you’ll see a small piece of my GOLD BLACK ADAM [lightning bolt] peeking out from under my black cloak of secrecy

Now take a look at the second photo below, and notice how Dwayne Johnson’s arm is no longer blocking a spot on his chest like he did in the first photo.

That’s right, we have the smallest of glimpses at Dwayne Johson’s Black Adam suit underneath that big shirt. It’s not much, but it at least reminds us that the character’s DCEU suit will stay faithful to how he’s dressed in the comic books, i.e. retaining the black and gold color scheme. Still, with Black Adam a little over a month into production, it would be nice to see a picture or even a quick video of Johnson in the full Black Adam getup, just like how we saw Robert Pattinson wearing the Batsuit not long after Matt Reeves’ The Batman began filming.

Of course, Black Adam isn’t the only character who will be wearing a colorful costume in his theatrical debut. He’ll be joined by the DCEU’s Justice Society, which consists of Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. Unlike with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, the concept art we saw of the JSA members at last year’s DC FanDome was mocked up before any of the roles were cast. So while we at least have a general idea of how Black Adam will end up looking on the big screen, the looks of these four superheroes are basically still shrouded in mystery.

Black Adam’s cast also includes Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, as well as Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer and Uli Latukefu cast in undisclosed roles. Behind the scenes, Jaume Collet-Serra (who previously worked with Dwayne Johnson on Jungle Cruise) is directing the feature, and Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani all worked on the script. While no specific Black Adam plot details have been revealed yet, the story will involve showing how the eponymous hero gained his powers in ancient Kahndaq, followed by him clashing with the Justice Society in the present day after being imprisoned for 5,000 years.

Black Adam opens in theaters on July 29, 2022, the same day that Indiana Jones 5 comes out. While we wait for more news on Black Adam’s progress, learn what else the DCEU has coming up with our upcoming DC movies guide.

