Dwayne Johnson’s Latest Black Adam Tease Has Us Wanting To See His DC Costume More Than Ever

Of course, Black Adam isn’t the only character who will be wearing a colorful costume in his theatrical debut. He’ll be joined by the DCEU’s Justice Society, which consists of Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. Unlike with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, the concept art we saw of the JSA members at last year’s DC FanDome was mocked up before any of the roles were cast. So while we at least have a general idea of how Black Adam will end up looking on the big screen, the looks of these four superheroes are basically still shrouded in mystery.