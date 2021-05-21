Mortal Kombat 2: One WWE Star Really Wants To Play Johnny Cage

And I will do everything in my power to hopefully get that part if the opportunity presents itself. I don't know if it will, but if it does on putting my name in the hat, I want the part. So whatever I have to do to get it, I will do. I will put forth the entire, I have an immense work ethic and whatever it takes, I will be there to try and do it. And if I don't get it, that's okay too. But I hope the person that does get it will put in the same amount of work and dedication and give the fans exactly what they want, because I know what I want out of Johnny Cage. I really do. I love the game. I've loved it since I played it on Sega Genesis, wouldn't play it on Super Nintendo, only Sega Genesis.