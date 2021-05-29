The Best '70s Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Ah, the 1970s - a revolutionary era for technology, social awareness, and, especially, the movies. Among the best ‘70s movies, we saw the birth of the blockbuster with Jaws, the birth of a celebrated franchise with Star Wars, and, depending on who you ask, cinema’s finest achievements with Francis Ford Coppola’s two-part adaptation of Mario Puzo’s The Godfather (whether or not Part II surpasses the first film is up to you).

If we are starting to make you feel nostalgic now (or, for younger audiences, curious), we have our own favorites from that period picked out, including where you can find them on streaming, rent or purchase them digitally, or even buy a physical copy of them if you do not own any of them that way already. The following are our picks of the greatest hits of the ‘70s, starting with one that never fails to make you scream, if only anyone could hear it…