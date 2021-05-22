Fast And Furious Director Justin Lin Explains Why He Keeps Returning To The Vin Diesel Franchise

I thought I was done with it but even though I was gone, I actually now look back and I don't think I ever was gone. I still remember I was in the cutting room on Star Trek Beyond and Vin called me and he's talking about Dom [Toretto, Diesel's character] and the state of Dom for two hours. I'm sitting there going, like, what movie am I making? It's just been a relationship, you know? It's always been more than just a movie. So when I woke up with this idea I called Vin and the studio and they were like 'OK, let’s go.' I never felt like the door was closed.