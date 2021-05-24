Are Taika Waititi And Tessa Thompson In A Throuple With Rita Ora? The Internet Has Thoughts

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It’s no secret that the comic book genre is massively popular in the film world, and there are a number of highly anticipated projects currently in the works. Chief among them is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and the paparazzi have been busy snapping shots of the cast/crew both on and off set. This includes some recent photos and videos of Waititi, Tessa Thompson and singer/actress Rita Ora being affectionate. And that has led the internet to collectively wonder: are the three stars in a throuple?
Footage broke the internet over the weekend, showing Taika Waititi and Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson cuddling up with pop star Rita Ora. The footage and shots blew minds, and the fans soon made their voices heard about the possibility of a famous throuple. Plenty of memes and funny responses started rolling in on Twitter, as you can see from comedian Doug Benson,
Honestly, no one expected speculation about Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson possibly being in a throuple to break the internet. Yet here we are, and Rita Ora being the possible unicorn only adds to confusion that will help this viral story to remain trending. At least until one of the celebrities offers a response.
Marvel fans can re-watch Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson’s time in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
With Thor: Love and Thunder in production down under, this isn’t the first time that Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson have been caught by the paparazzi. A number of set photos were captured when filming outdoors, and there’s also been shots of the cast/crew hanging out off set. So when Waititi and Thompson’s names were trending over the weekend, fans expected more Thor news. But they got a whole different type of story.
Since this viral story is so connected to the MCU, plenty of the online responses and memes reference other figures within the shared universe. A number of fans took the time to speak to their disappointment about the rumored throuple, as they’ve already shipped Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson. Fans have been wanting Valkyrie and Captain Marvel to be coupled on the big screen, so there were plenty of jokes about Larson showing up to the set as Carol Danvers. For instance,
Of course, Brie Larson wasn’t the only Marvel figure to be brought into the rumors about Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson and Rita Ora. In fact, some took the opportunity to bring back a previous meme featuring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Fans took a viral photo of the stars and joked that they looked like a couple who were propositioning a potential third. Given the aforementioned rumors, this was the prime time for fans to bring back that joke:
While there were plenty of responses to the rumor about Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, and Rita Ora, there was one sentiment repeated by a number of fans: they’d like to trade places with Ora. Waititi and Thompson are known for their talent and A+ personalities, so it seems like hanging with them would be a good time. As some fans put it,
Obviously it’s more than possible that the rumors about Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, and Rita Ora are just that: rumors. Regardless, the internet has a way of rolling with viral stories, and the restless memes can be pretty hilarious. Meanwhile, Marvel fans patiently wait for any news about the events of Thor: Love and Thunder.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.