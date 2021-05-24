Are Taika Waititi And Tessa Thompson In A Throuple With Rita Ora? The Internet Has Thoughts

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s no secret that the comic book genre is massively popular in the film world, and there are a number of highly anticipated projects currently in the works. Chief among them is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and the paparazzi have been busy snapping shots of the cast/crew both on and off set. This includes some recent photos and videos of Waititi, Tessa Thompson and singer/actress Rita Ora being affectionate. And that has led the internet to collectively wonder: are the three stars in a throuple?