Salma Hayek Has Major Praise For Lady Gaga’s Gucci Movie Performance

The production of director Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci biopic has drawn its fair share of critics, and the film isn’t even set to open until this November. With several of the real life figures depicted in the Adam Driver/Lady Gaga-led ensemble being the loudest voices of upset, including the Gucci family themselves, it’s apparently not all bad buzz for Gaga’s performance as Patrizia Reggiani. In fact, Gaga's House of Gucci co-star Salma Hayek gave her a huge vote of confidence in a recent interview.
Speaking with Variety, Salma Hayek sang high praises for Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci performance. If you thought the notices she got for her performance in A Star Is Born were promising, this recently-wrapped drama is promising to top those efforts. At least, that seems to be the gist when reading Hayek’s remarks below:
She is incredibly talented, incredibly smart. And she has on top of all that, extra abilities that not every brilliant actor has, which is she’s good with the accent. Of course, she has an amazing ear. She is extraordinary improvising, and not everybody has that. She really embodies the character. Her level of commitment — I’ve only seen maybe once or twice somebody commit to a character like she does. And she’s also a great team player.
An impressive actor herself, Salma Hayek has worked with a wide range of genres and performers. This fact sees her own fans eager to see how her work in Marvel’s Eternals and the irreverent R-rated comedy The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard will color 2021’s theatrical landscape. So when Ms. Hayek lavishes such beautiful words in regards to Lady Gaga’s performance in House of Gucci as part of a cast that includes Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino, it’s not to be taken lightly.
Of course, this will more than likely not feel like music to the ears of the real life figure Lady Gaga is playing in House of Gucci, Patrizia Reggiani herself. As she’s gone on record as being annoyed with Gaga for not consulting her before diving into her performance, Salma Hayek’s opinion that this performance is such a high water mark when it comes to acting might feel like a bit of an added insult. Then again, there’s a chance that Reggiani will see the finished product herself and be impressed with what’s shown on the screen.
If Salma Hayek’s reaction is any indication, Lady Gaga could see herself enjoying another awards season of joy. Seeing as House of Gucci is slated to open on November 24, we’re only months away from seeing what Ms. Hayek is raving about in these early days. Meanwhile, Salma Hayek fans don’t have to wait long to see her on the screen, as The Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife is looking to blow away the competition on June 16.