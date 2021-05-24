Salma Hayek Has Major Praise For Lady Gaga’s Gucci Movie Performance

Of course, this will more than likely not feel like music to the ears of the real life figure Lady Gaga is playing in House of Gucci, Patrizia Reggiani herself. As she’s gone on record as being annoyed with Gaga for not consulting her before diving into her performance, Salma Hayek’s opinion that this performance is such a high water mark when it comes to acting might feel like a bit of an added insult. Then again, there’s a chance that Reggiani will see the finished product herself and be impressed with what’s shown on the screen.