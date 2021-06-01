Hotel Transylvania: Transformania: Release Date, Cast And Everything Else We Know About The Movie

Back in 2012, Hotel Transylvania released in theaters, featuring an amazing ensemble cast led by comedy superstar Adam Sandler and pop superstar Selena Gomez. It became an overnight success, grossing well over $358,300,000 worldwide. From that, two sequels were spawned, and now, Hotel Transylvania 4 is coming out very soon.

But, with all the film delays that have happened and casting changes, what do you know about the fourth and final film of the Hotel Transylvania saga? Luckily for you, this is everything that we know about the anticipated Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.