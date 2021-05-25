Disney CEO Defends Black Widow’s Release To Disney+ And Theaters

Marvel fans can re-watch Black Widow’s time in the MCU so far on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Given how theaters around the world were shut down or at limited capacity, studios had to adjust in a way the industry never has before. Warner Bros. made the decision to release new movies to HBO Max for a limited time at no extra fee. For the House of Mouse, new releases were brought to Disney+, but for an additional charge over the application’s subscription fee. Although Black Widow marks the first (and likely only) time this has happened to a Marvel blockbuster.