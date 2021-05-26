Why Eternals’ Salma Hayek Was Originally ‘Terrified’ Of Her Costume

Salma Hayek has played plenty of iconic, badass women over the course of the three decades she’s been acting, yet she’s never played a superhero. Marvel’s Eternals gives her an opportunity to try something new, and it sounds like Hayek couldn’t be happier about starring in a very different kind of superhero movie. Well, maybe only if her costume had a little less going on. In an interview with Variety, the Savages actress says that her costume originally made her pretty nervous due to her claustrophobia, as the actress was convinced she wouldn't be able to breathe while wearing the complex outfit. Here it is in Hayek’s own words: