Only One Actor Actually Worked With Tig Notaro After She Joined Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead

While there’s probably a way that CGI and clever editing could have blurred the lines between Tig Notaro’s performance and the original Army of the Dead footage, those results would have still stuck out. Ana de la Reguera’s mention of eye lines, and even just the personal nature of that rooftop scene, are exceptions where the otherwise seamless blending Notaro into the film would have been stretched. So at least two scenes saw Tig Notaro actually get to interact with a human being from the cast; and her scenes with Reguera make Army of the Dead even more of a technical marvel.