Does Doctor Strange 2 Actually Have Ties To Disney+’s Loki? Here’s What The Writer Says

It’s safe to say that out of a ton of exciting Marvel Phase Four releases we’re looking forward to, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might be at the top of the list as far as intrigue. It’s the word “multiverse” that could change everything for the MCU, and has been the basis of a multitude of theories including the popular theory that Spider-Men of Marvel’s past could team up. But let’s not ignore the devious Loki in the waiting room.
Ahead of Disney+’s latest Marvel series Loki, it can be noted that its creator Michael Waldron was additionally hired to provide his talents to the Doctor and the Multiverse of Madness script alongside Jade Halley Bartlett. It could point to some secret connection to Loki, couldn’t it? Well, here’s what Waldron has to say about the idea:
That would just be crazy conjecture. All of these stories, in their own way, are interconnected, and have ramifications. I think that certainly our aim with the Loki series was for it to have wide-reaching ramifications across the MCU moving forward. So, you know, was I having to clean up some of the messes that I made [with Loki]? Maybe so.
Hmm… maybe so, huh? That sounds like wink wink leaning toward a yes – in terms of Loki and the Doctor Strange sequel perhaps having some major connections anyway. But in terms of Tom Hiddleston actually having a role in Multiverse of Madness, it’s unclear. As Michael Waldron shared to Total Film, some of the events that will occur in the six-episode season of Loki will have an influence on the MCU going forward, but what will they be?
First off, we do know that the Loki series will follow Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief after he gets hold of the Tesseract following the Avengers going back to the year 2012 during the events of Avengers: Endgame to retrieve it, along with his scepter, during their Time Heist. After reuniting with the Tesseract, Loki will somehow catch the attention and become imprisoned by something called the Time Variance Authority.
The TVA is an organization that is tasked with protecting the timeline as we know it. Loki has presumably messed with it, and that could, of course, have some serious ramifications on the MCU going forward. But considering Doctor Strange is the guardian of the Time Stone, I could see Loki getting on Stephen Strange’s bad side.
