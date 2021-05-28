Miles Teller Reportedly Punched In The Face While Vacationing In Hawaii

As far as Miles Teller professional endeavors go, the last time he he appeared in the cinematic realm was in 2017, when he starred in both Only the Brave and Thank You For Your Service. However, Teller kept busy in 2019 in the television world, starring as Martin Jones in the Amazon Prime Video miniseries Too Old to Die Young. Now he’s back in the film space with Top Gun: Maverick and Escape from Spiderhead, though only the former is a theatrical release, while the latter will premiere exclusively on Netflix. For Maverick, Teller is starring as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, son of the late Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, who died in the original Top Gun.