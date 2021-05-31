Disney’s Cruella Star Talks Shooting That Epic Fashion Show

I have a favorite scene to shoot, which was the big fashion show by the fountain where I get to sing and sort of live out my rockstar dream and I have all those little diamontes on my face. I mean, that was just really surreal. And I think that was definitely my favorite scene to shoot...Genuinely, it did feel like I was at a rock concert, which is a feeling I've never had before. I was loving my life, jamming along to my own voice and doing lots of headbanging. It was sort of four o'clock in the morning and I remember it was getting really, really cold, and I imagine most people became a bit miserable. But every time they said ‘We need to go again’ I was like ‘Yes!’ because it was just so much fun. I didn't really know what I was going to wear or what the makeup was going to be fully until I got there. So it really isn't until you finally step onto set that it all comes together and you go, ‘I can't believe I get to do this for a living.’