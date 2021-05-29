Ryan Reynolds Isn't Afraid To Make Noise Over How Much He Loves A Quiet Place: Part II

It looks like the celebrity friends are having fun with the premiere of the long-awaited film. A Quiet Place: Part II chose to go against the new trend of releasing to streaming during the times of COVID for a theatrical run. What’s even more, and probably what took it so long to get to us, is that it will not be heading to streaming until a little later. It’s one of the first films to get an exclusive theatrical run since Tenet after theaters reopened during the pandemic.