Bridgerton Alum Regé-Jean Page Reveals The ‘Freakiest’ Thing About Working With The Russo Brothers On Netflix’s The Gray Man

The Russo Brothers work with some heavy hitters, which will be the case for this newest film, as they are dipping into their Marvel talent pool. Regé-Jean Page will experience this actor crossover by acting alongside Captain America’s Chris Evans in The Gray Man and, even though Bridgerton certainly had its challenges for actors, Page does not have an extensive résumé like a number of his co-stars have. He’ll acting be alongside Hollywood titan Ryan Gosling and skilled veteran actors like Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard. Leading lady Ana de Armas may also be relatively new to the Hollywood scene, but she already has some big film titles under her belt, including the upcoming Bond film, No Time To Die.