Will Smith Shares Update On His Workout Progress Following His Viral Dad Bod Reveal

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys for Life

The summer season is here, which is historically the best time to show off one’s "summer body" by the pool. But let’s be real for a moment, many of us are just coming off of spending a lot of time at home in sweatpants and next to our kitchens than we ever have this past year. Bad Boys actor Will Smith is certainly being open about this, and he’s in the process of turning his dad bod into the ‘best shape’ of his life.

At the beginning of May, Will Smith shared that while he loves the body that carried him through the pandemic, he’s also noticed a difference in the way that he feels at a heavier weight. With this he’s ready to go on a fitness journey to get fit and he's talking the talk. With the month almost over, Smith has shared the progress he has made so far on Instagram:

Will Smith has been working hard at the gym this month and it’s really been paying off for the Aladdin actor. The beginning of the video shows where he currently stands in his fitness journey and shows off all the iron pumping he's been doing to get to the point. In comparison, check out Will Smith’s starting point:

The actor’s candid post went viral and has even inspired a few celebrities to open up about their own relationships with their bodies. Marlon Wayans has also accepted the challenge to transform his own "dad bod," with expectations to have a fitness transformation by July. Jamie Lee Curtis showed her admiration for Smith for the post, sharing how “self-acceptance” and “self-love” is the first step to making a positive and healthy change to one’s health.

Will Smith looks like he’s approaching his transformation as one all about feeling better about himself rather than simply “looking better” by society's standards. Of course, what looks good is subjective based on who you ask. All that matters at the end of the day is how we feel about ourselves, and that can be at any weight one desires.

Pre-pandemic Will Smith had starred in one of 2020’s biggest hits, Bad Boys For Life, with Martin Lawrence. The third Bad Boys movie saw the actors returning to their iconic roles for the first time in 17 years. They will reportedly return for a fourth Bad Boys movie, too, along with his possible return to David Ayer’s Bright franchise.

Will Smith will also star in the biopic King Richard, where he will play the father and coach of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams. The film is set for release on November 19th of this year. All in all, we’re excited to see the actor continue his body transformation and return to the screen with his future projects.

