Will Smith Shares Update On His Workout Progress Following His Viral Dad Bod Reveal

The summer season is here, which is historically the best time to show off one’s "summer body" by the pool. But let’s be real for a moment, many of us are just coming off of spending a lot of time at home in sweatpants and next to our kitchens than we ever have this past year. Bad Boys actor Will Smith is certainly being open about this, and he’s in the process of turning his dad bod into the ‘best shape’ of his life.